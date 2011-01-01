Direct links to the whole series of Recent Reports’ Highlights published by GreenFacts

Health
- Highlights of the Scientific Opinion of EFSA on the testing methods for assessing of the effects of endocrine disruptors on human health and the environment
- Highlights of “Turn down the heat” : an assessment prepared for the World Bank of the health, social and environmantal impact of climate change induced by a global warming of 4°C
- Highlights of a global assessement report on the sources, fate & effects of micro-plastics in the marine environment
- Highlights of the FAO draft report on Nanotechnologies used in food and agriculture and their risk assessment
- Highlights of the report on how produce more food and energy with less pollution – the challenges and risks related to nutrient use and availability
- Potential health impact of pharmaceuticals products released in the environment
- Toxicity and Assessment of Chemical Mixtures
- Chernobyl : thyroid cancer, leukaemia, children health and birth defects: recent scientific reports on the health effects of the accident
- Alzheimer, cancer : scientific assessments on toxicity, danger and health risks from aluminium exposure in food, antiperspirant and dermatology products.
- The public needs better communication on the new label system regarding the safe use of chemicals.
- The risks from exposure to mixture of chemicals : adequately evaluated ?
- WHO fight against global tobacco epidemy – Progress report 2011
- Mobile phone and brain cancer: radiofrequency electromagnetic fields classified by IARC (WHO) as possibly carcinogenic to humans.
- Potential health risks of the Japanese nuclear accident : what happened in Chernobyl
- The IARC (WHO) report establishing the cancer risks associated to combined estrogen–progestogen use as contraceptives or menopausal therapy
- The tolerable intake of cadmium via food to avoid adverse effects to health: the opinion of the European safety agency EFSA
- Artificial sweeteners, aspartame and cancer or pregnancy risks: the opinion of the European Food Safety Agency EFSA unchanged
- Risk Assessment of flame retardant decabromodiphenylether: no risk reduction mesures necessary, except for risks of secondary poisoning
- Toxicity, health effects, hazards and risks related to bisphenol A (BPA): the tolerable daily intake of EFSA unchanged in 2010
- Obesity, overweight and health: little sign of positive trend
- Food contamination by dioxins in Germany: useful facts and perspective on dioxins impact on health and the environment and global trends
- Cancer in the World : mechanisms, causes, trends, treatments – The 2008 Report of the WHO.
Environment
- Climate impact of potential shale gas production in the EU
- Water resources and environmental impact of marine litter and micro-plastics in marine litter: evaluation and recommendations
- Farming, erosion, biodiversity or contamination: the declining state of soil in Europe
- New facts on environmental effects of ozone depletion and its interactions with climate change
- A report on the state of the Australian Environment in 2011
- Cold snap of February 2012 and climate change: Is there a link ?
- Trends of plastic waste in the EU
- No significant errors in the 4th IPCC report on climate, according to a Dutch study
- Bee losses, bee colonies losses and the growing concerns about their origin: where are we today ?
Health & environment combined
- Health and environmental impact of the production of the transgenic salmon AquAdvantage – Highlights of the US -FDA draft report
- Potentially endocrine disruptors chemicals: updated assessment for the E.U. of their impact on human health and the environment.
- Shale gas : a study on the identification of potential risks for the environment and human health arising from hydraulic fracturing in Europe.
- EU criteria for risk assessment of persistance, bioaccumulation and toxicity of chemicals
- Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and its derivative (APFO): hazard and risk assessment for human health and the environment in the EU
- Hazards and risks for human and the environment of chlorine and sodium hypochlorite: no need for further risk reduction measures according to EU report